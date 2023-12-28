Hamster Corporation Announces 2023 Final Arcade Archives Release

On December 28, Hamster Corporation will release the 1991 Taito fighting game Solitary Fighter to cap off another busy year of retro releases. This should be 2023’s last Arcade Archives release!

Solitary Fighter follows the 1989 Taito arcade game Violence Fight. It appeared in Taito Milestones 2 earlier this year. Hamster explains it and the Arcade Archives series:

“SOLITARY FIGHTER” is a fighting game released by TAITO in 1991.

The game takes place in America of the early 1950s. With an eye on becoming the no. 1 quarreler, the player participates in ‘Violence Fight’, a fighting tournament popular amongst the mafia and businessmen who control the underworld. But Violence Fight is no combat sport; this is war! Use weapons, get help from the crowd, and win by any means possible! The “Arcade Archives” series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

These retro Arcade Archives games cost $7.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

Mystic Warriors, Aero Fighters, and Pole Position II joined Hamster’s library earlier this month. Hamster’s website has details on these games and other 2023 classics.