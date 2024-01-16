Koei Tecmo has recently released the Fate/Samurai Remnant demo on the Nintendo Switch, just in time for the upcoming launch of “DLC Vol. 1”

Prior to the upcoming release of the Fate/Samurai Remnant DLC next month, Koei Tecmo has recently made a demo of the action role-playing game accessible on the Switch eShop.

By trying out the demo, you’ll have the chance to experience the initial levels of the game. And if you choose to buy it, your saved progress will seamlessly transfer to the full version. The complete version of the title comes with a price tag of $59.99 or £54.99.

“A trial version where you can enjoy the story from the beginning of the game is now available! Save data can be carried over to the main game.” ＼無料体験版配信中！／

ゲーム序盤の物語が楽しめる体験版を本日、配信開始！

セーブデータはゲーム本編に引継ぎ可能です。

この機会に伊織とセイバーの物語をお楽しみください。 詳しくはコチラ▼https://t.co/vG4PSZysKF#FateSRpic.twitter.com/oiDqQDYVX9— 【公式】Fate/Samurai Remnant (@FateSR_Official) January 16, 2024

In our review of Fate/Samurai Remant here on Nintendo Life, we highlighted the game’s immense entertainment value as an action RPG, despite encountering a few performance hiccups.

Discover more about the future of Fate/Samurai Remnant in our previous post. Additionally, the game’s roadmap provides insight into future content updates, including DLC Vol. 1 and two other DLC packs scheduled for release later this year.