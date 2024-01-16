Nintendo to contribute 50 million yen to support victims of Japan’s recent earthquake

In a show of support, Nintendo has decided to contribute 50 million yen to the Red Cross Society in response to the recent 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan’s Noto Peninsula. The Pokémon Company set the example with this kind donation.

In addition to this, Nintendo has made a generous commitment to offer free repairs to individuals residing in areas affected by disasters. Here is the statement that “NintendoCoLtd” made earlier today in a social media post (please note that we have edited this translation for clarity):

Nintendo: We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone who was affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. We will provide free repairs for our products requested by people in areas where the Disaster Relief Act applies in response to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake for a period of 6 months from the application of the Disaster Relief Act in each region. In addition, we will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support those affected by the disaster. Regarding repair requests from areas covered by the Disaster Relief Law following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, please also see the following page. We pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected. 令和６年能登半島地震により被害を受けられました皆様に、心よりお見舞い申し上げます。…— 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) January 16, 2024

The Pokémon Company has made a generous donation of 50 million yen (approximately USD 345,770) to support the victims of Japan’s earthquake. Additionally, other Japanese video game companies, such as Square Enix, have also expressed their solidarity by making donations.