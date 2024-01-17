Fashion Dreamer Takes a Dramatic Turn in Latest Update for 2024

Marvelous Europe has announced and launched the first free update of 2024 for Fashion Dreamer on the Switch.

The latest update introduces an exciting ‘Dramatic’ Limited Time Fair, which will be available for a limited period from January 17th to February 7th, 2024. Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to acquire 20 exclusive items that promise to enhance their appearance and make them stand out. It’s a delightful addition for players seeking that extra touch of elegance.

Additionally, players can now enjoy 10 fresh patterns that have been added to the game. Furthermore, the total storage capacity has been expanded from 5000 to 6000 items, allowing for even more items to be collected and stored. In addition, the developers have made several notable quality-of-life improvements:

The online world of Eve has seen significant improvements, offering players a more diverse range of Muses to encounter. This enhancement adds depth and excitement to the game, allowing players to explore new possibilities and expand their gaming experience.

Modified Lookit requests from Muses

The drone camera mode has received significant visual enhancements, enhancing the overall experience for players. Additionally, there have been numerous updates aimed at improving the gameplay for fashion and style influencers, ensuring a more enjoyable and immersive experience.

Initially, our impression of Fashion Dreamer was rather lackluster, resulting in a modest score of 5/10. However, with this latest update, we’re hopeful that the overall experience will be significantly improved.