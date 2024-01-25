Eiji Aonuma and Miyamoto were recently seen together at Universal Studios Japan

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood has been a resounding success since its grand opening in March 2021 and February 2023, respectively. Speculation is swirling among enthusiasts as they ponder the possibility of a future expansion to the Osaka resort, following the highly anticipated Donkey Kong-themed addition set to debut in spring 2024. Could The Legend of Zelda be the next immersive experience on the horizon?

Why? It seems that Eiji Aonuma, the long-time producer of Zelda, was recently seen alongside Shigeru Miyamoto, both donning construction gear. Oh my! Now, it’s important to note that the information I’m about to share is purely speculative. So far, there has been no concrete evidence suggesting Aonuma’s involvement in the development of Super Nintendo World.

According to Tokyo Game Life via Gartooth on Famiboards, there’s a brief moment worth paying attention to when Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando, begins speaking. You’ll be able to identify her easily when her name appears on the screen.

https://www.instagram.com/uotmlife/reel/C2fgaCstL8z/

https://x.com/naetoru60/status/1750362955630403748?s=20

There is a slight possibility that this could be hinting at a potential Legend of Zelda expansion, but we remain skeptical at this point. It’s possible that the footage is outdated, or maybe he’s just accompanying to observe the development of the Donkey Kong expansion. It is worth noting that while we assume this is Universal Studios Japan, it is possible that the couple may be visiting a different resort.

Given Aonuma’s ‘Senior Officer’ role at Nintendo EPD, it’s safe to say that his influence extends beyond the Zelda franchise. It’s likely that his colleagues highly appreciate his input on various Nintendo projects. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions about this.

It wouldn’t be unexpected to anticipate a potential expansion for Zelda down the line, especially considering the ongoing collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. on a movie. However, it’s important to note that any such addition is likely to be several years away.