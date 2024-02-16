It’s disappointing news for fans hoping for Xbox Game Pass to make its way to the Nintendo Switch

Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service has sparked discussions about its potential release on rival platforms. However, gaming CEO Phil Spencer definitively ruled out this possibility at the end of last year.

It appears that any hope for change in this matter has been dashed. Xbox’s latest business update highlighted the stance of Matt Booty, the president of game content and studios at Xbox. He emphasized the exclusivity of Game Pass on Microsoft’s console. This is his review:

Matt Booty: “We know that Game Pass will only be available on Xbox.”

While it appears that Game Pass won’t be coming to competitor platforms anytime soon, Microsoft has indeed confirmed that it will be bringing four games to other systems in the future. Currently, there is speculation surrounding the titles Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and potentially Obsidian’s multiplayer survival game Grounded.

Microsoft has shown a strong dedication to expanding the reach of Activision’s Call of Duty series, with plans to bring it to Nintendo platforms in the future. Additionally, they have been actively releasing other titles, such as Minecraft Legends, over the past year.