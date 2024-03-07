Exciting Find: Fans Uncover Hidden Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Reference

Many dedicated Elden Ring fans have been exploring The Lands Between in recent weeks following a hint from director Hidetaka Miyazaki about a hidden discovery. A newfound connection has been uncovered between a shield in the original game and adversaries in the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, potentially bridging the gap.

Miyazaki ignited a widespread search within the gaming community after stating to IGN: “For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered.” Whether it’s open to user interpretation or requires more investigation and gameplay, I’m excited to delve into it. I believe it’s just a matter of time before everything falls into place, but there might be a minor detail that needs attention.

Perhaps “something small” could be the Candletree Wooden Shield, with the Candletree symbol possibly representing a faction banished to The Land of Shadow. Redditor Cudakid210 shared this information (thanks, Eurogamer). The second part of the shield’s description is particularly intriguing: “A tall, medium-sized wooden shield.” This product is lightweight and convenient to carry around. Believed to symbolize a hidden prediction of a major wrongdoing, the candle-tree pattern was prohibited.

The red-haired Messmer carries the symbol in various scenes of the Shadow of the Erdtree reveal trailer, and enemies also appear in related images. Refraining from revealing details about Elden Ring, the main issue is a familiar concept for experienced players, and the idea of confronting a group banished for that reason is quite captivating.

What are your thoughts on this? Is this Candletree connection the one Miyazaki was talking about? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.