Players of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 unite to honor the legendary Akira Toriyama

The recent passing of manga icon Akira Toriyama has sparked an overwhelming wave of emotion throughout the online world, as tributes continue to pour in on various social media platforms. One standout post that grabbed our interest is this clip from Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2, showcasing fans coming together in a lobby to honor the legendary artist.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 community pays tribute and respects to Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZGPQNBm1I — SLO (@SLOplays) March 8, 2024

It’s worth noting the ongoing success of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 at this time. As reported previously, the game, initially launched on PS4 in 2016, continues to draw in more than one million players every month. A new version of the PS5 will be released in May, allowing players to transfer their saved data and enjoy the game for years to come. Toriyama’s vision is essential for all of this to be possible.

Tributes have been flowing in from all corners of the globe, as stated at the beginning of this article. For instance, in Germany, Borussia Dortmund shared a photo of their star player Marco Reus imitating the kamekameha move.

Thank you for everything, Akira Toriyama. Your legacy lives on 🖤💛🐉 pic.twitter.com/onSOttkfRP — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 8, 2024

PlayStation also recognized the creator’s legacy, garnering over 300k likes with a straightforward GIF.

The official Dragon Quest account, a series for which Toriyama is known for designing the characters, hailed him as a “true visionary in the global entertainment industry.”

We are deeply shocked and saddened to share the news of Akira Toriyama’s passing on 1 March 2024. We extend our deepest condolences for the passing of Mr Toriyama, as well as our heartfelt gratitude and respect for all his great works and achievements throughout his life. He… — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) March 8, 2024

Coming next month, on April 24th, get ready to dive into Toriyama’s popular one-shot manga Sand Land in Bandai Namco’s exciting action RPG version on PS5 and PS4. We anticipate sharing our review of this remarkable career later this year, a fitting tribute.