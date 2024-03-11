Home » NEWS » Players of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 unite to honor the legendary Akira Toriyama

Players of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 unite to honor the legendary Akira Toriyama

Jacob Chambers March 11, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The recent passing of manga icon Akira Toriyama has sparked an overwhelming wave of emotion throughout the online world, as tributes continue to pour in on various social media platforms. One standout post that grabbed our interest is this clip from Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2, showcasing fans coming together in a lobby to honor the legendary artist.

It’s worth noting the ongoing success of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 at this time. As reported previously, the game, initially launched on PS4 in 2016, continues to draw in more than one million players every month. A new version of the PS5 will be released in May, allowing players to transfer their saved data and enjoy the game for years to come. Toriyama’s vision is essential for all of this to be possible.

Tributes have been flowing in from all corners of the globe, as stated at the beginning of this article. For instance, in Germany, Borussia Dortmund shared a photo of their star player Marco Reus imitating the kamekameha move.

PlayStation also recognized the creator’s legacy, garnering over 300k likes with a straightforward GIF.

The official Dragon Quest account, a series for which Toriyama is known for designing the characters, hailed him as a “true visionary in the global entertainment industry.”

Coming next month, on April 24th, get ready to dive into Toriyama’s popular one-shot manga Sand Land in Bandai Namco’s exciting action RPG version on PS5 and PS4. We anticipate sharing our review of this remarkable career later this year, a fitting tribute.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Everyone is buzzing about the fashion choices in the PS5 exclusive game Stellar Blade

Sony released a demo yesterday for Nikkei: Goddess of Victory developer Shift Up’s highly anticipated ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security