The developer behind Callisto Protocol has recently shared some exciting details

Striking Distance Studios, the developer responsible for 2022’s The Callisto Protocol, has recently unveiled an intriguing project known as Project Birdeye. This spin-off takes a top-down perspective and is set within the same universe as its predecessor. A dedicated group will continue to refine the fast-paced roguelike experience, while the rest of the studio focuses on creating another ambitious game. Additionally, a captivating trailer was released, showcasing the game’s stylish and action-packed gameplay.

Accompanying the trailer, Striking Distance provides insight into the development process: “In the previous year, a dedicated team of individuals embarked on a personal endeavor fueled by our deep fascination with roguelikes that are both accessible for beginners and captivating for seasoned players.” We are absolutely enamored with the world we have crafted for The Callisto Protocol and are eager to continue exploring its possibilities. Black Iron Prison serves as the ideal future-punk playground that perfectly aligns with our team’s creative vision.

The game appears to have an intriguing concept, and it’s commendable that the studio is actively engaging with its audience for feedback. It’s evident that they are keen on avoiding any past mistakes. The Callisto Protocol, touted as a highly anticipated game, unfortunately fell short of sales projections, leading to downsizing at Striking Distance. The studio’s founder, Glen Schofield, departed in 2023 to explore fresh avenues.

What are your thoughts on Project Birdseye? Do you think there’s potential for a deeper dive into the Callisto Protocol universe? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section below.