‘Dark Arisen’ eShop Sale to Celebrate the Release of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been released by Capcom this week, and for those seeking a comparable experience on the Nintendo Switch, we have some exciting news. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available at a discounted price on the eShop in various regions. Now is the perfect opportunity to satisfy your cravings for an immersive gaming experience.

This price reduction is quite significant, as it brings down the original cost of the title from $29.99 (£24.99) to a mere $4.99 (£4.24). This represents a massive discount of over 80% off the regular price. With only one day left in the UK sale and the US sale coming to a close on March 26th, time is running out to snag these deals. If you haven’t had the chance to experience this game yet, or if you’re looking to dive back into it on Nintendo’s hybrid system, now is the opportune moment.

They're masteworks all! You can't go wrong. 🔥

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is on sale for up to 84% off across various platforms. Perfect time to catch up ahead of Dragon's Dogma 2! Steam ⚪ https://t.co/GTVSkFzhGO

PS4 🔵 https://t.co/PdVjowLWXv

Switch 🔴 https://t.co/0N8saVzjfD pic.twitter.com/2BVzzAjDdz — Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) March 5, 2024

Curious about the hype surrounding this series? Make sure to read our review of Dark Arisen on Nintendo Life. The Switch version, released in 2019, received high praise for its incredibly engaging real-time combat mechanics and captivating gameplay.

The second game, released on Xbox and PlayStation this week, has garnered positive reviews from critics. However, there has been controversy surrounding the game’s performance and microtransactions. No information has been provided by Capcom regarding the possibility of the sequel being released on a Nintendo platform at this time. Rest assured, if any updates arise, we will promptly inform you.