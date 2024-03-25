Home » NEWS » ‘Dark Arisen’ eShop Sale to Celebrate the Release of Dragon’s Dogma 2

‘Dark Arisen’ eShop Sale to Celebrate the Release of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Jacob Chambers March 25, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been released by Capcom this week, and for those seeking a comparable experience on the Nintendo Switch, we have some exciting news. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available at a discounted price on the eShop in various regions. Now is the perfect opportunity to satisfy your cravings for an immersive gaming experience.

This price reduction is quite significant, as it brings down the original cost of the title from $29.99 (£24.99) to a mere $4.99 (£4.24). This represents a massive discount of over 80% off the regular price. With only one day left in the UK sale and the US sale coming to a close on March 26th, time is running out to snag these deals. If you haven’t had the chance to experience this game yet, or if you’re looking to dive back into it on Nintendo’s hybrid system, now is the opportune moment.

Curious about the hype surrounding this series? Make sure to read our review of Dark Arisen on Nintendo Life. The Switch version, released in 2019, received high praise for its incredibly engaging real-time combat mechanics and captivating gameplay.

The second game, released on Xbox and PlayStation this week, has garnered positive reviews from critics. However, there has been controversy surrounding the game’s performance and microtransactions. No information has been provided by Capcom regarding the possibility of the sequel being released on a Nintendo platform at this time. Rest assured, if any updates arise, we will promptly inform you.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Horizon Forbidden West Makes a Solid Debut on PC

Some argue that the excitement surrounding Sony’s PC ports of single-player games has diminished, but ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security