Princess Peach: Dominates the Competition with Showtime

Japan witnessed a flurry of new game releases in the past week, with Nintendo’s newest offering, Princess Peach: Showtime!, making a grand entrance into the top ten charts, claiming the coveted number one spot and amassing an impressive total of 77,562 sales.

The game has potential, especially when compared to its main rival, Dragon’s Dogma II, a well-liked action RPG from Capcom that sold an impressive 68,592 copies. Almost there, but not quite hitting the mark.

Dragon Quest X Online makes its mark on both the Switch and PS4, securing the fourth and seventh spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Rise of the Ronin for the PS5 claims an impressive third place, with a total of 64,646 copies sold.

Presenting the complete rundown of this week’s top ten: