Jumanji: The Video Game ‘T’ ESRB Rating Detailed

The Jumanji series is returning to the big screen next month via Jumanji: The Next Level, bringing back the first movie’s cast along with some new faces. However, those wanting to get in on the action early will be able to do so with Jumanji: The Video Game, and the ESRB has just released their official rating and rating summary for the game.

Over on the official ESRB site we can see that they rated the game T for Teen, with the lone label being Violence. Of course, there is also the more in-depth rating summary to check out, which is the following:

“This is a third-person action game in which players can engage in co-op combat missions in order to escape the game world of Jumanji. Players use whimsical weapons (e.g., enchanted crossbows, boomerang launchers, handheld catapults) to defeat human enemies in run-and-gun-style shooting. Characters can also engage in melee combat when in close range of enemies; one character can kick enemies, while another can perform a Ground Pound that knocks enemies down. Characters react to damage by grunting, getting knocked out, and/or disappearing into puffs of colored smoke.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.