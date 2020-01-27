Silent Hill Series Back From The Dead As New Games Rumored To Be In Development

The Silent Hill series has been on indefinite hiatus for several years now, with the last we heard being the horrible cancellation of Silent Hills. While it’s been dead silence for several years now, new rumors suggest that Konami is bringing the series back and is working on not one, but two new Silent Hill games.

This information comes from Rely On Horror, whose source is Twitter user AestheticGamer. This user has been reliable in the past when it comes to rumors, as they leaked what was ultimately correct information about past Resident Evil games. This is what they had to say:

“In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot. I don’t know anything more than that though, but I sure do hope Konami’s given it the appropriate budget and found the right developer to make those games succeed.

“This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami.”

We’ll keep you posted when official information on these projects come to light.