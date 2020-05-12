Metal Slug 3 Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Tracks, Release Date

The classic Metal Slug 3 is set to have its soundtrack pressed to vinyl soon, and now we have official details on the release. Amazon recently posted a product page for the Metal Slug 3 (original soundtrack) vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Following Samurai Shodown 2019, Wayô Records and SNK Corporation once again join forces to deliver an international edition of Metal Slug 3’s original soundtrack, in honor of the game’s 20 anniversary! Originally exclusive to Japan, this album is now available in this double vinyl edition.With it’s distinctive ‘rock orchestra’ sound, the music for SNK’s series turned out to be as essential as the games themselves thanks to it’s uniqueness and incredible energy. Composed by the legendary Snk Sound Team, this soundtrack has a lot in common with the other titles in the series, but stands as the densest and most inspired. Filled with biting humor and explosive action, Metal Slug 3 is often regarded by fans as the best game in the series!”

Next we have the tracklisting, which contains 28 tracks:

THE MILITARY SYSTEM (Operation Explanation, Ranking) BARRACKS (Character Select) Blue Water Fangs – The Island of Dr. Moreau – (Stage 1) Marine Diver (Stage 1 Alternative Route – Deep Sea) THE UNKNOWN WORLD (Stage 1 Alternative Route – Core Facility, UFO Interior Passage 1) STEEL BEAST 6BEATS (Boss Theme A) Midnight Wandering (Stage 2) Devil’s Snow Cave (Stage 1 Alternative Route – Cave of Ice) METAMORPHOSIS (Boss Theme B) The Shallow Sea (Stage 3) Hard Water (Stage 3 Alternative Route – Underground Channel) ASSAULT THEME (Stage 3 Alternative Route – Bridge, Stage 5-2) Secret Factory (Stage 3 Alternative Route – Armory) Desert (Stage 4) Pyramid (Stage 1 Alternative Route – Pyramid) The CENOTAPH (Stage 4 Alternative Route – Ancient Ruins) The Japanese Army (Stage 4 Alternative Route – Ex-military Hideout) Into the Sky (Stage 5-1) THE KIDNAPPING (Alien Appearance) Into the Cosmos (The Void of Space) KISS IN THE DARK (Enemy UFO INTERIOR) FIRST CONTACT (UFO INTERIOR PASSAGE 2) BIOINFORMATICS (UFO Interior Passage 2) ESCAPE (UFO ESCAPE) FINAL ATTACK (Final Boss) END TITLE AGAIN (Final Production – Staff Roll) GRAVESTONE (Game Over) CARRY OUT (Stage Clear)

This entire soundtrack is being pressed on two vinyl LPs, and the price reflects that at the currently-listed $56.98. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so it’s possible it will change over time. It does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order then you’re guaranteed the lowest price ever offered if it does change.

The Metal Slug 3 soundtrack will launch on vinyl on June 5th, and you can check out the official cover below.