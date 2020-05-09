Final Fantasy Tonberry Jumbo Plush – Price, Release Date

The Final Fantasy series has no shortage of iconic characters, with moogles and chocobos being two of many examples. One of the cuter (and much deadlier) characters from the series is the Tonberry, which is a small creature carrying a chef’s knife that can kill you in one hit. If you ever wanted one for your own, now you can!

Amazon recently posted a product page for the Final Fantasy: Tonberry Jumbo Plush, revealing things like the price and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“From Square Enix. This Tonberry is amazingly big and eerily cute! This 18 1/2″ jumbo plush wears its signature robe, carrying a lantern and 8″ knife. Tonberry won’t hold a grudge is you give them a big hug!”

Considering that this is a jumbo plush from Square Enix, it stands to reason that it’s going to be on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed as $179.99, which certainly isn’t chump change for a plush. Still, if you’re a Tonberry fan then you likely won’t be disappointed with this.

The Tonberry Jumbo Plush is set to be released on October 28th, and pre-orders are now live. If you pre-order and the price goes down afterwards, you are guaranteed the lowest price ever offered. You can check out the plush below.