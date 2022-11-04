Five more Ratchet & Clank titles have been added to PlayStation Plus Premium this month

Five additional Ratchet & Clank titles will be made available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later this month, according to Insomniac Games.

The information was released in a blog post on the PlayStation website in time for the game’s 20th anniversary today.

Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction will all be joining the service on November 15.

Although the first four of these titles were initially launched for the PS2, PlayStation Plus Premium users can now access their PS3 versions.

Members of PlayStation Plus’s Premium tier have access to a selection of old PS1, PS2, and PSP games for download as well as PS3 games through cloud streaming in addition to a library of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games.

The PlayStation 3 games Future: Quest for Booty, Future: A Crack in Time, All 4 One, Full Frontal Assault, and Into the Nexus are already available on the Premium tier (PS3).

Additionally, a free 20th Anniversary Armor Pack for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available now and includes the following cosmetics:

Commando Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Marauder Armor inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked

Clank Armor to celebrate the greatest of pals

The PlayStation Plus Essential games for November include Heavenly Bodies (PS5 / PS4), Nioh 2 (PS4 / PS5), and Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4). Members of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium may claim these games.

The number of PlayStation Plus users has decreased by around two million since the program underwent a redesign in early June, when it debuted its current three tier structure, according to a statement from Sony earlier this week.