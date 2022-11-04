Ray tracing will be added to Halo Infinite with season 3 in 2023

When season 3 of the futuristic open-world shooter Halo Infinite from 343 Industries launches in 2019, players will be able to see ray traced graphics. The addition was revealed during AMD’s recent livestream, with the horrifyingly named title AMD Presents:together we advance gaming, where the company unveiled its newest Radeon RX graphics cards. On March 7th, 2023, Halo Infinite Season 3 is anticipated to debut.

The winter update for Halo Infinite adds network co-op and Forge mode beta.

During the webcast, AMD’s Scott Herkelman stated that “Halo Infinite will feature ray traced shadows throughout Arena and Big Team Battle Modes.” Ray tracing should be enabled by then, and anyone using a Radeon RX 7000 card should get “better lighting, clearer shadows, and enhanced performance” in the FPS game. During the stream, AMD made it known that they would also be working with the creators of The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game, and Forspoken, a magical action role-playing game from Luminous Productions. Additionally, AMD is assisting Ubisoft in updating its Snowdrop engine.

Season 3 of Halo Infinite was postponed back in September. Now, it will continue till June 27th, 2023. Instead, on November 8, 343 Industries will release a winter update for the sci-fi shooter. Network co-op and, finally, the Forge mode beta will be included in the update, as Graham mentioned last week. Argyle and Detachment, two new multiplayer maps, as well as Covert One Flag, are also available to Hinfinite gamers. Attackers using Active Camouflage in that mode try to seize the flag of defenders using Threat Sensors covertly.

The Halo: Infinite campaign is available on PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Microsoft Store for £50/$60/€60. The multiplayer mode of the game can be downloaded for free.