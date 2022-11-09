In December, Sports Story will launch on Switch

Hooray! Our excitement for this one is obvious. This December, the highly anticipated Sports Story, the follow-up to the critically praised Golf Story, will finally arrive for the Switch. That’s really not that long!

The trailer was only recently released, and the announcement was made directly at the conclusion of today’s Indie World presentation. Check it out below:

Embark on an all-out sporting adventure and prove your prowess in golf, tennis, soccer, and more when Sports Story by @sidebargames launches on #NintendoSwitch in December! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/XGRvCrQ70V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 9, 2022

Sports Story, which was first announced more than two years ago, is a sequel to Golf Story and will include sports such as mini golf, tennis, cricket, and more. Dungeons will also be available for you to explore, which is really amazing!

If you haven’t seen Golf Story yet, make sure to read our complete review, which is included below: