Home » NEWS » In December, Sports Story will launch on Switch

In December, Sports Story will launch on Switch

Jacob Chambers November 9, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Hooray! Our excitement for this one is obvious. This December, the highly anticipated Sports Story, the follow-up to the critically praised Golf Story, will finally arrive for the Switch. That’s really not that long!

The trailer was only recently released, and the announcement was made directly at the conclusion of today’s Indie World presentation. Check it out below:

Sports Story, which was first announced more than two years ago, is a sequel to Golf Story and will include sports such as mini golf, tennis, cricket, and more. Dungeons will also be available for you to explore, which is really amazing!

If you haven’t seen Golf Story yet, make sure to read our complete review, which is included below:

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Lionel Messi and PUBG Mobile Collaborate on the Global Chicken Cup

Leo Messi being used by Tencent to promote the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update, which will ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security