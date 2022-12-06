A new Hogwarts Legacy video showcases the soundtrack’s creation.

Today, a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the creation of the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack, which will be released in February, was made available by Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software.

According to composer J. Scott Rakozy, he wanted to evoke a feeling of “childlike awe and wonder,” while composer Peter Murray explained how the team balanced this brand-new original composition with the music of the films.

The team reportedly brought in unusual instruments like the “thunder sheet,” a sizable sheet of metal, and another instrument called the waterphone in order to create the ancient melody of Hogwarts, according to the video.

According to a press release that is included with the video, “Since music accounts for every movement the player makes in the game, the composers were challenged to balance the darker side of the game with slow emotional strings to help guide the player and enhance the overall experience.”

“By using music, the crew introduced several dynamic characters into the common areas of each of the Hogwarts houses. The game’s original score acts as an additional character and immerses the player in the intricate wizarding realm of the 1800s.

In Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world role-playing game created by Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity), players “live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.”

Hogwarts Legacy, to be released under the Warner’s Portkey Games imprint, was initially planned for release in 2021 before being postponed to 2022.

The game was then postponed once more by Warner Bros. Games in August, this time to early 2023.

It will now be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10, 2023. No new release date for the Nintendo Switch version has been announced.

Exclusive content will be included in the PlayStation versions of the game, such as an extra dungeon, a cosmetic set for shopkeepers, and an exclusive Hogsmeade shop.