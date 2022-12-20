Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, Talks About His Contributions to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Soundtrack

Putting faults and glitches aside, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s soundtrack is one aspect of the games that most players can agree upon. Toby Fox, the developer of Undertale, had already returned to the studio for a few songs this time around, and he has now specifically identified which songs were his creation in his inaugural newsletter.

However, it turns out that he also wrote four more tracks for the games: “Academy Ace Tournament,” “Battle! Zero Lab,” “Area Zero” (rearranged by G Ichinose), and the vast field theme. Back in August, the game inventor and composer revealed that he had worked on the Terastal Raid Battle music.

The aforementioned contributions were mentioned in Fox’s most recent newsletter, where he also contributed some fan art of Dachsbun, one of his favorite Pokémon from the games (at least, we assume it is Dachsbun because the similarity is striking). Don’t worry if you haven’t subscribed to the free newsletter yet; @Lewchube posted this particular section on Twitter.

It is evident from the aforementioned statement that the game’s soundtrack was a joint effort, and Fox even goes so far as to identify the other composers who borrowed his main melody. With Fox showing his cards, let’s hope that we soon receive an official soundtrack record with complete credits.