Home » PC » Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, Talks About His Contributions to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Soundtrack

Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale, Talks About His Contributions to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Soundtrack

Jacob Chambers December 20, 2022 PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Putting faults and glitches aside, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s soundtrack is one aspect of the games that most players can agree upon. Toby Fox, the developer of Undertale, had already returned to the studio for a few songs this time around, and he has now specifically identified which songs were his creation in his inaugural newsletter.

However, it turns out that he also wrote four more tracks for the games: “Academy Ace Tournament,” “Battle! Zero Lab,” “Area Zero” (rearranged by G Ichinose), and the vast field theme. Back in August, the game inventor and composer revealed that he had worked on the Terastal Raid Battle music.

The aforementioned contributions were mentioned in Fox’s most recent newsletter, where he also contributed some fan art of Dachsbun, one of his favorite Pokémon from the games (at least, we assume it is Dachsbun because the similarity is striking). Don’t worry if you haven’t subscribed to the free newsletter yet; @Lewchube posted this particular section on Twitter.

It is evident from the aforementioned statement that the game’s soundtrack was a joint effort, and Fox even goes so far as to identify the other composers who borrowed his main melody. With Fox showing his cards, let’s hope that we soon receive an official soundtrack record with complete credits.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The next “No Limit Parade” at Universal Studios Japan will feature Pokémon and Mario

Theme park culture is progressively adopting parades as a mainstay. What initially offered the chance ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security