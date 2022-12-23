The New Year’s Tour of Mario Kart Tour ushers in the year 2023

The year 2023 is rapidly approaching (crikey), and Mario Kart Tour is marking the occasion with a brand-new tour.

Yes, the New Year’s Tour will begin on December 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. PDT / December 28, 2022, at 7 a.m. CET. It will feature new kart aspects and variants on current courses; it won’t be the blowout of a New Year’s event, but hey, we’ll take it.

A new wave of Mii Racing Suits is expected to arrive along with the tour, this time including a Black Racing Suit because, after all, nothing says celebration like the total lack of color?

Anyway, enjoy Wave 22’s trailer!