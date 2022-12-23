Home » NEWS » The New Year’s Tour of Mario Kart Tour ushers in the year 2023

Jacob Chambers December 23, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

The year 2023 is rapidly approaching (crikey), and Mario Kart Tour is marking the occasion with a brand-new tour.

Yes, the New Year’s Tour will begin on December 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. PDT / December 28, 2022, at 7 a.m. CET. It will feature new kart aspects and variants on current courses; it won’t be the blowout of a New Year’s event, but hey, we’ll take it.

A new wave of Mii Racing Suits is expected to arrive along with the tour, this time including a Black Racing Suit because, after all, nothing says celebration like the total lack of color?

Anyway, enjoy Wave 22’s trailer!

 

