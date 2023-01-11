Here are the complete patch notes for Bayonetta 3 version 1.2.0

PlatinumGames is still working on Bayonetta 3! A second significant patch update for the game was published today.

The most recent version (Version 1.2.0) includes modifications to game modes, stage conditions, combat, and a variety of additional changes and bug fixes. Here is a complete summary provided by the official Nintendo support page:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released January 10, 2023)

Combat Adjustments

Adjusted Viola’s activation window for “Block” and activation conditions for Witch Time. Block activation window added after releasing Block (during the release animation). Added an additional animation when Witch Time takes effect, making its activation easier to realize. The allotted duration of Witch Time, and its activation window have been lengthened. Now, when block is activated when player is attacked, player will receive damage effect, but block will succeed and activate Witch Time. Now, combo can continue (with Dodge Offset) when player uses Block to activate Witch Time. If the Block input is used repeatedly, the granted Witch Time duration will decrease.

Adjustments made to prevent Viola’s evasive input and Cheshire’s summoning input from activating Assault Slave while maintaining invincibility if they are used in rapid succession.

Weapons “Simoon”, “Tartarus” and Viola’s Charge Attacks can now continue to hold charge, even if dodged or blocked.

Wink Slave can now be activated from the combos “PKP*” and “PKK*” for the weapons “G-Pillar”, “Dead End Express” and “Cassiopeia”.*P is Punch, and K is Kick

When equipping the accessories “Infernal Communicator” and “Pulley’s Butterfly” to summon Devils and Butterflies, it is now possible to cancel the summoning motion by dodging or blocking.

Niflheim

To make the stage more manageable, the following Niflheim stage characteristics were altered:

Game Modes

Conditions for obtaining the “Tricolored Keys” needed to unseal the “Old Picture Book” have been made easier. “Tricolored Keys” will be automatically available on the chapter select screen once it becomes possible to access the “Gates of Hell”.

Even if the player already has access to the Gates of Hell, or has already obtained one or two keys, they will automatically obtain the remaining keys when going to the chapter select screen after applying the update.

Other Changes

Adjustments have been made to the Golem Treasure Chests found in stages. Time limits have been increased, and difficulty has been lowered. Golem Chest fragmenting animation can now be fast-forwarded with the B-button.

Adjustments have been made to reduce situations with poor camera visibility.

Adjusted game balance.

Bug Fixes