The cast of The Cosmic Shake is introduced in a new SpongeBob SquarePants trailer

The Switch is having a busy start to the year with the release of titles like Fire Emblem Engage and vintage Persona games the following week. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is another title to keep an eye out for around the month’s end.

To help generate some enthusiasm for this new journey, THQ Nordic and Nickelodeon today unveiled a brand-new trailer that shows SpongeBob and his pals embarking on their cosmic journey together. The background from the PR is as follows:

“A vial of magic Bubble Soap is given to SpongeBob and Patrick by the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra, what could possibly go wrong? They bubble up too many wishes and what seemed like harmless fun turns into a cosmic catastrophe: the very fabric of reality unravels and magical WishWorlds open up everywhere! With many of SpongeBob’s friends being sucked into these strange worlds, your favorite sponge must don various cosmic costumes to travel to the WishWorlds and bring back his friends to restore Bikini Bottom. But beware, Kassandra may not be the helping hand she claims to be…”

You can recognize SpongeBob and Patrick, Gary, Sandy, Squidward, and other well-known characters in this new trailer. Even better, every single one of them is voiced by the original voice actors!

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake preorders may be placed right now for € 39.99, $ 39.99, or GBP 34.99. (or your regional equivalent). You can get a costume pack for free if you pre-order. At launch, this will be sold separately for € 9.99, $ 9.99, or GBP 7.99. Additionally, a BFF edition is available for € 249.99, $ 249.99, or £ 219.99.