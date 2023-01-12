A new website for “Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe” displays additional screenshots and video

With Fire Emblem Engage’s marketing campaign coming to an end and the game dropping the next week, it appears Nintendo is already focusing on Kirby’s comeback.

Nintendo has Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe scheduled for release in March of next year after the successful launch of his first-ever 3D platformer in March of last year. This game, which made its Wii debut in 2011, will be available for Switch starting on February 24.

The official Japanese website for the Switch version has just been published, and you’ve presumably already seen Nintendo’s regular social media messages from yesterday and today. This was first brought up on Reddit:

The website offers extra video content as well as a few more screenshots. Just have a look. Additionally, it has a section labeled “information” at the very top that informs Kirby fans about updates. The official game trailer, Kirby’s powers, and much more are all visible from the main website.

Players can expect both new and old gameplay when this four-player platforming adventure launches on the Switch, featuring a Mecha Copy Ability and some all-new subgames like Magolor’s Tome Trackers.