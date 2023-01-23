Home » NEWS » Here Are the Detailed Amiibo Unlocks for Fire Emblem Engage

Here Are the Detailed Amiibo Unlocks for Fire Emblem Engage

Jacob Chambers January 23, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The most recent Fire Emblem game from Nintendo also features amiibo functionality. You might want to continue reading if you’re curious about what each amiibo does.

Now that we know which amiibo work with the game and what exactly they unlock—either a piece of attire or a song—we can play around with them. Here is a brief summary provided by NintendoWire:

Amiibo

  • Chrom (Smash)
  • Byleth
  • Roy
  • Robin
  • Lucina
  • Corrin (M)
  • Corrin (F)
  • Marth
  • Ike
  • Chrom (FE Series)
  • Tiki
  • Alm
  • Celica

Unlockable Costumes

  • Byleth
  • Celica
  • Corrin
  • Eirika
  • Ike
  • Leif
  • Lucina
  • Lyn
  • Marth
  • Micaiah
  • Roy
  • Sigurd

Unlockable Music

  • Beneath a New Light
  • Destiny
  • Echoes of Daybreak
  • End of All
  • End of the Holy War
  • Fodlan Winds
  • Let’s Go, Leif!
  • The Devoted
  • Trouble!
  • Wind across the Plains
  • With Mila’s Divine Protection

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

