Here Are the Detailed Amiibo Unlocks for Fire Emblem Engage

The most recent Fire Emblem game from Nintendo also features amiibo functionality. You might want to continue reading if you’re curious about what each amiibo does.
Now that we know which amiibo work with the game and what exactly they unlock—either a piece of attire or a song—we can play around with them. Here is a brief summary provided by NintendoWire:
Amiibo
- Chrom (Smash)
- Byleth
- Roy
- Robin
- Lucina
- Corrin (M)
- Corrin (F)
- Marth
- Ike
- Chrom (FE Series)
- Tiki
- Alm
- Celica
Unlockable Costumes
- Byleth
- Celica
- Corrin
- Eirika
- Ike
- Leif
- Lucina
- Lyn
- Marth
- Micaiah
- Roy
- Sigurd
Unlockable Music
- Beneath a New Light
- Destiny
- Echoes of Daybreak
- End of All
- End of the Holy War
- Fodlan Winds
- Let’s Go, Leif!
- The Devoted
- Trouble!
- Wind across the Plains
- With Mila’s Divine Protection