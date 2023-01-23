Here Are the Detailed Amiibo Unlocks for Fire Emblem Engage

The most recent Fire Emblem game from Nintendo also features amiibo functionality. You might want to continue reading if you’re curious about what each amiibo does.

Now that we know which amiibo work with the game and what exactly they unlock—either a piece of attire or a song—we can play around with them. Here is a brief summary provided by NintendoWire:

Amiibo

Chrom (Smash)

Byleth

Roy

Robin

Lucina

Corrin (M)

Corrin (F)

Marth

Ike

Chrom (FE Series)

Tiki

Alm

Celica

Unlockable Costumes

Byleth

Celica

Corrin

Eirika

Ike

Leif

Lucina

Lyn

Marth

Micaiah

Roy

Sigurd

Unlockable Music