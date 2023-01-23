The Switch Version of Ark: Survival Evolved Has Been Updated

When the “Ultimate Survivor Edition” of Ark: Survival Evolved was released for the Nintendo Switch last year, it underwent a significant overhaul.

In case you missed it, it reduced load times, enhanced visual quality and performance, and added several quality-of-life features, such as inventory management. In 2023, a new patch (version 2.0.5) has just been made available.

This most recent patch contains several fixes and enhancements in addition to adding support for the Ragnarok DLC. Here is a complete summary of what to anticipate from the official patch notes:

Official Servers are coming down for brief maintenance at 3:00pm EST to prepare for Patch v2.0.5. At that time you may download the new patch on your Nintendo Switch.

Ark: Survival Evolved – Version 2.0.5