The Switch Version of Ark: Survival Evolved Has Been Updated

When the “Ultimate Survivor Edition” of Ark: Survival Evolved was released for the Nintendo Switch last year, it underwent a significant overhaul.
In case you missed it, it reduced load times, enhanced visual quality and performance, and added several quality-of-life features, such as inventory management. In 2023, a new patch (version 2.0.5) has just been made available.
This most recent patch contains several fixes and enhancements in addition to adding support for the Ragnarok DLC. Here is a complete summary of what to anticipate from the official patch notes:
Official Servers are coming down for brief maintenance at 3:00pm EST to prepare for Patch v2.0.5. At that time you may download the new patch on your Nintendo Switch.
— PlayARKSwitch (@PlayARKSwitch) January 20, 2023
Ark: Survival Evolved – Version 2.0.5
- Added support for upcoming Ragnarok DLC
- Non-dedicated sessions now available
- Fixed broken state in which wild dinos would stop moving online
- Fixed creature spawning issues
- Fixed broken anti-mesh logic incorrectly killing players on entry to pearl caves online
- Fixed days not saving online
- Significantly improved melee combat performance
- Fixed some creatures being lost during ascension
- Fixed crash that would occur when Network Error dialog was present
- Fixed beehives floating on the island
- Fixed tree sap taps
- Fixed Aberration exterior lighting
- Fixed multiplayer movement issues with parachute and zip line
- Improved underwater post process visuals
- Improved Aberration cave lighting
- Fixed overly bright tooltip icons
- Improved Baby Reaper vfx
- Fixed Reaper King aggro issues
- Fixed Reaper impregnation issues whilst riding a creature
- Fixed Rockwell trophy visual issues
- Fixed Manticore trophy colors to be accurate
- Fixed lighting in Rockwell boss arena
- Fixed Rockwell tentacle animation issues
- Fixed issue in which tamed Megalosaurus would stand whilst asleep
- Fixed Megatherium to preserve sitting state on save/load
- Fixed many ground seams and collision issues on all maps
- Fixed bad movement on flyers if player logged out whilst mounted online
- Fixed flickering mating icons online
- Fixed animation hitches online opening map or cycling tools
- Fixed creatures in caves to be untamable by design
- Fixed Cryopod tool tip not displaying stats correctly
- Fixed visuals on “She Who Waits” explorer notes
- Fixed ballista turret visualizing ammo when it had none
- Cheat fly no longer interrupted when colliding with water