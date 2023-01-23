Home » NEWS » The Switch Version of Ark: Survival Evolved Has Been Updated

When the “Ultimate Survivor Edition” of Ark: Survival Evolved was released for the Nintendo Switch last year, it underwent a significant overhaul.

In case you missed it, it reduced load times, enhanced visual quality and performance, and added several quality-of-life features, such as inventory management. In 2023, a new patch (version 2.0.5) has just been made available.

This most recent patch contains several fixes and enhancements in addition to adding support for the Ragnarok DLC. Here is a complete summary of what to anticipate from the official patch notes:

Ark: Survival Evolved – Version 2.0.5

  • Added support for upcoming Ragnarok DLC
  • Non-dedicated sessions now available
  • Fixed broken state in which wild dinos would stop moving online
  • Fixed creature spawning issues
  • Fixed broken anti-mesh logic incorrectly killing players on entry to pearl caves online
  • Fixed days not saving online
  • Significantly improved melee combat performance
  • Fixed some creatures being lost during ascension
  • Fixed crash that would occur when Network Error dialog was present
  • Fixed beehives floating on the island
  • Fixed tree sap taps
  • Fixed Aberration exterior lighting
  • Fixed multiplayer movement issues with parachute and zip line
  • Improved underwater post process visuals
  • Improved Aberration cave lighting
  • Fixed overly bright tooltip icons
  • Improved Baby Reaper vfx
  • Fixed Reaper King aggro issues
  • Fixed Reaper impregnation issues whilst riding a creature
  • Fixed Rockwell trophy visual issues
  • Fixed Manticore trophy colors to be accurate
  • Fixed lighting in Rockwell boss arena
  • Fixed Rockwell tentacle animation issues
  • Fixed issue in which tamed Megalosaurus would stand whilst asleep
  • Fixed Megatherium to preserve sitting state on save/load
  • Fixed many ground seams and collision issues on all maps
  • Fixed bad movement on flyers if player logged out whilst mounted online
  • Fixed flickering mating icons online
  • Fixed animation hitches online opening map or cycling tools
  • Fixed creatures in caves to be untamable by design
  • Fixed Cryopod tool tip not displaying stats correctly
  • Fixed visuals on “She Who Waits” explorer notes
  • Fixed ballista turret visualizing ammo when it had none
  • Cheat fly no longer interrupted when colliding with water

