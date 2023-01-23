Voice actors for Fire Emblem Engage formally introduce their characters

Along with having incredible character designs, Fire Emblem Engage also features some talented voice actors who help bring the game’s heroes and antagonists to life.

Now that the game has been released, many of the western voice actors have expressed their gratitude to Nintendo and the series’ fans on social media. Here is a summary of a few of them so far:

i know heroes came out earlier but i want to officially announce that i play fem alear in fire emblem: engage

this game changed my life. I will forever be grateful to @Cupofteaprod, @NintendoAmerica, @Seitz_Unseen, @WritingMadness, and so many others. now, emblem…Engage! pic.twitter.com/ohNcN8jlRQ — Laura Stahl (@laura_stahl) January 20, 2023

I am deeply grateful to announce that I voice male Alear in Fire Emblem Engage. @Seitz_Unseen, @Cupofteaprod, and @NintendoAmerica, thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of this journey. It is an honor beyond words. Emblem… ENGAGE! pic.twitter.com/SYMDw79e2l — Brandon McInnis (@BranMci) January 20, 2023

Alcryst:

It's launch day and I still can barely believe it. I’m honored to be voicing Alcryst, second prince of the Brodia Kingdom, in #FireEmblem Engage! He’s a precious bean and I love him dearly.💙🏹🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tC4jTMuis4 — Micah Solusod 🔜 Saikoro Party 😷🌻 (@maioceaneyes) January 20, 2023

Alfred:

This still doesn’t feel real, I can’t believe it. I’m joining the main cast of Fire Emblem Engage as Alfred, as well as joining Fire Emblem Heroes. Thank you to everyone at @Cupofteaprod and @NintendoAmerica for believing in me, I can’t wait for everyone to play!!!! pic.twitter.com/aBYDthIU61 — Nick Wolfhard (@Nick__Wolfhard) January 16, 2023

Bunet:

The last time I voiced a #FireEmblem character, I spoke of lies, betrayal and rage. This time I speak of dedication, love, and how delicious life can be. I voice Bunet in #FireEmblemEngage. Thank you @Cupofteaprod @NintendoAmerica @Seitz_Unseen @WritingMadness pic.twitter.com/NXIiqqR74R — Ian Sinclair (@iantweeting) January 20, 2023

Citrinne:

Clanne:

Rise and shine! ✨ I’m thrilled to join the cast of #FireEmblemEngage as your loyal steward, Clanne! All my thanks to @Seitz_Unseen @WritingMadness @Cupofteaprod & @NintendoAmerica for a having me along on this great journey. Make us proud out there, Divine Dragon! 💚 pic.twitter.com/RvF1zplkKq — Justin Briner (@justinbriner) January 20, 2023

Fogado:

THANK YOU GODDDD!! I am SO SO SO BLESSED to FINALLY announce that I play FOGADO in Fire Emblem: Engage!!!!! My best friend and I used to play PoR as kids, acting out the voices, so its a dream come true to join the universe as such a cool new unit in a new game ! Now…ENGAGE!! pic.twitter.com/YGTl18eQOT — zeno: Prince of Solm (@childishgamzeno) January 20, 2023

Pandreo:

Saphir:

It's time to ENGAGE! I'm beyond honored to announce that I voice Saphir (teehee) in #FireEmblemEngage! I got to work with some amazing people on this. I can't thank you all enough: @NintendoAmerica, the legendary @Cupofteaprod , @Seitz_Unseen, @nappingfrog, & @WritingMadness! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws4GN5dliw — Cassie Ewulu (Sapphire) (@Sapphberry) January 20, 2023

Zelkov:

Here it is!! So excited for everyone to play this game! Very honored to join the cast of #FireEmblemEngage as the English voice of Zelkov. Thank you to @Seitz_Unseen @WritingMadness @Cupofteaprod & @NintendoAmerica for taking me along for the ride! What a cast!! pic.twitter.com/5BMhZw2ZYP — David Matranga (@DavidMatranga1) January 20, 2023

More will be added as they are circulated on social media. What do you think of Fire Emblem Engage’s voice acting so far? How about the narrative? Post your comment below.