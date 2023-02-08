Shiny Heart Trim Furfrou Can Be Moved From Pokémon GO To HOME at Last

Heart Trim Furfrou, a Valentine’s Day-only Pokémon GO exclusive, can now be imported into Pokémon HOME in its elusive shiny form!

Earlier today, the Valentine’s Day event began, and Serebii announced that, for the first time, the shiny version of this exclusive form can now be stored in HOME. While all other shiny variants could be transferred to HOME, Shiny Furfrou was only recently added to the game as part of the Fashion Week event, so players would have to wait until the following Valentine’s Day event to obtain this distinctive look.

The Heart Trim fits the Valentine’s Day theme perfectly. In addition to having a pink heart on its forehead and tail tip, Furfrou has pink fluffy ankles (which, to be honest, look like leg warmers! ), white fur on its head, and black skin. To make the shiny version look as posh as a poodle should, the black and white are switched around.