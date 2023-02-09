Switch users can purchase Konami’s brand-new “Power Pros” baseball game for just 99 cents

Japanese developer and publisher Konami has a special introductory offer for the virtual baseball game WBSC eBaseball Power Pros as part of today’s Nintendo Direct celebrations.

This baseball-themed eShop game is available for only $0.99 USD (or its equivalent in your currency):

I tuned out during the Power Pros announcement and missed a neat detail: for the purposes of introducing the series to a global audience, they're selling this one for ¥100/$0.99 https://t.co/C7hzZLLjXf ofc this is a more stripped-down/online-centric game https://t.co/lrr7z5HgmW — GSK | https://cohost.org/gosokkyu (@gosokkyu) February 9, 2023

This is some additional information from the Switch eShop page:

Experience the virtual world of baseball available in WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS. The most played baseball game series in Japan is now featured in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s eSport discipline. Whether you like swinging for the fences or pitching in the strike zone, you know baseball is all about batting, pitching, and fielding. The virtual world of baseball is no different. With easy pick-up-and-play mechanics, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS is fun for both novices and skilled gamers.