Nintendo: “Case-by-Case Basis” Pricing For Games, $70 USD Won’t Be A Trend

Following yesterday’s removal of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $69.99 US price from Nintendo’s website, it has since been made official during the most recent Direct presentation.

If you’re unsure of what’s happening, Nintendo has now released an official statement (via Game Informer). The industry titan of video games claims that game pricing is determined “case-by-base” and that the cost of the latest Zelda game won’t necessarily be a trend moving forward:

“We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.”

To reiterate, don’t expect to see this particular amount attached to every future Switch release or Nintendo game going forward. The price tag of $59.99 USD should still be a thing then, for the average release.