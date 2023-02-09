Home » NEWS » Nintendo: “Case-by-Case Basis” Pricing For Games, $70 USD Won’t Be A Trend

Nintendo: “Case-by-Case Basis” Pricing For Games, $70 USD Won’t Be A Trend

Jacob Chambers February 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Following yesterday’s removal of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $69.99 US price from Nintendo’s website, it has since been made official during the most recent Direct presentation.

If you’re unsure of what’s happening, Nintendo has now released an official statement (via Game Informer). The industry titan of video games claims that game pricing is determined “case-by-base” and that the cost of the latest Zelda game won’t necessarily be a trend moving forward:

“We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.”

To reiterate, don’t expect to see this particular amount attached to every future Switch release or Nintendo game going forward. The price tag of $59.99 USD should still be a thing then, for the average release.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Here is a look at the Metroid Prime Remastered Switch box art

Nintendo today confirmed the existence of Metroid Prime Remastered following several rumors. What’s even stranger ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security