Wanted: Dead’s PS5, PS4 Trailer Has a Strong Bargain Bin Feel to It

This Wanted: Dead trailer is undoubtedly real. How do we even start? Hand-drawn cutscenes, an FMV of Stefanie Joosten baking cakes, and some of the worst in-game cinematics we’ve seen in years are all included. There is a strange, unanticipated charm to it all, despite the voice acting being all over the place and the gameplay looking scrappy as hell. We unapologetically love that it has the look of a game you might have picked up for the PS2 in the middle of the 2000s.

Chef’s Kiss will be released on February 14th, so we won’t have to wait long to find out if the B-movie vibes are accurate or not. Watch for our review coming up soon, too!