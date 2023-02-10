The price of Konami’s new baseball game for the PS4 is under $1

Not comfortable shelling out the requested price for MLB The Show 23 but looking for a new baseball game to play? Konami might be able to help, albeit in a much more condensed package. You can get WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros for just £0.79/$0.99 on the PS Store for the PS4 right now. It was announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct.

By the way, that isn’t a typo; the price is accurate and there are no microtransactions either. Naturally, you get what you pay for, and this is more of a preview than a complete release. After selecting your team from a group of 300 players, you can play online against players from all over the world.

If you want to practice with loved ones and friends, there is local play available, but don’t anticipate a lengthy campaign and numerous single player modes. It appears that Konami is trying to gauge interest in the more recent Jikkyo Powerful Pro Yakyu games’ international release. For the record, we’re intrigued!