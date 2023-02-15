Here are the latest DK and Bowser posters for the Super Mario Bros movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is receiving aggressive marketing from Nintendo and Illumination. The Super Mario Bros. Super Show throwback video was just released the day before! More posters have recently been made available.

This time, Donkey Kong, the king of the jungle, and another defeat for the powerful Bowser are on the menu. You should be able to make out some Mario Kart action in the bottom left corner of the DK poster if you squint hard enough. You can tell that the penguin army doesn’t like Bowser from the poster.

We’ve got a bonus Toad poster as well (via GoNIntendo):