Deathtrap Dungeon To Turn Pages On Switch This Year, Narrated By Eddie Marsan

Branching Narrative Ltd. will port Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure to Switch later this year.

The Fighting Fantasy sixth gamebook inspired the 2020 Steam release. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure game with branching narratives and choices. Eddie Marsan, star of the BBC’s Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell and Showtime’s Ray Donovan, narrates your adventure. Hobbs & Shaw.

Marsan and a gamebook adaptation? All Switch? We think it’s ideal for fireside gaming. Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson, who co-founded Games Workshop with their flatmate John Peake, created Fighting Fantasy. This game and series are well-established.

Based on the classic Fighting Fantasy gamebook by Ian Livingstone, the game stars British actor Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, The Fast and The Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Deadpool 2), who acts as narrator and guide in this faithful recreation of the beloved fantasy book.

Deathtrap Dungeon, arguably the most popular book in the Fighting Fantasy series, was originally released in 1984 and challenges the player to survive the Trial of Champions which takes place in the labyrinth of Fang, full of fiendish traps and deadly creatures set by the devious Baron Sukumvit.

Branching Narrative’s Deathtrap Dungeon offers unrivalled gameplay in the Interactive Fiction genre. Featuring two combat systems, the player can choose between the original mechanics used in the book, or opt for a more modern gaming style. Roll the dice, create your character and set your adventure in motion”

Switch gets Deathtrap Dungeon: The Interactive Video Adventure in Q2 2023. Do you want this adaptation of a Livingstone classic? Comment a tale.