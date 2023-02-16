Home » NEWS » Splatoon 3’s Kraken Returns

Splatoon 3’s Kraken Returns

Jacob Chambers February 16, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Tech, Wii U, World

Splatoon 3 brings back an original Special Weapon. The Kraken’s back. Fresh Season 2023 begins on March 1 with the popular weapon.

The Japanese Splatoon Twitter account shared clips of the returning favorite, which fans love, but this beast of a weapon is also bringing back painful memories from Splatoon Wii U. Nintendo UK has named it Kraken Royale.

The weapon has changed since the original game. In the clip below, it takes two hits to kill the enemy Inkling, suggesting it is weaker. According to the footage, The Kraken will be easier to push back and have a new charge attack that kills instantly.

Even with the changes, The Kraken’s reveal has made waves in the community and at NL towers—what mayhem can we cause with this returning start? We’ll know soon.

Splatoon’s Kraken—remember? Fresh Season 2023—excited?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Tetris Hits Apple TV+ March’s First Trailer

The first Tetris movie trailer has arrived, and it looks promising. The film debuts on ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security