Tetris Hits Apple TV+ March’s First Trailer

The first Tetris movie trailer has arrived, and it looks promising. The film debuts on Apple TV+ on March 31. (via Entertainment Weekly).

The film is a biopic about how Henk Rogers (Taron Edgerton of Rocketman) secured the intellectual property rights for Alexey Pajitnov’s (Nikita Yefremov) game, Tetris. During the Cold War.

The trailer captures the drama and high stakes of one of gaming’s greatest stories. This trailer excites us for its streaming debut next month. Jon S. Baird directed the great Stan & Ollie biopic.

The film premieres at South By Southwest 2023 from March 10–19 before streaming.