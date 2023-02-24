God of War Ragnarok wins the DICE Awards, and Elden Ring wins Game of the Year

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences puts on the DICE Awards, which is known as one of the best award shows in the industry. God of War: Ragnarok won the most trophies in 2022.
Sony’s sequel wins seven honors for animation, art direction, music, audio design, and plot. Kratos was named the Outstanding Character and Adventure Game of the Year.
It wasn’t Sony’s sole winner; Gran Turismo 7 won Racing Game of the Year in a weaker category. Sony did well overall.
Trophy-laden Elden Ring. It earned Game of the Year, Technical Achievement, RPG of the Year, and Game Design and Game Direction prizes.
These are all the categories, with winners in bold. How do you view the winners? Comment below.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2K23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Tunic
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors