Home » NEWS » Konami to Go Big with Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, New Castlevania in Coming Months

Konami to Go Big with Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, New Castlevania in Coming Months

Jacob Chambers February 24, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

More Metal Gear rumors, anyone? Castlevania too! VGC’s inaugural weekly podcast mentions the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and a new Castlevania game.

The show claims Konami will have a “very big” presence at E3 this summer with two of the aforementioned projects. The Snake Eater revival may also test future Metal Gear advancements.

Metal Gear rumors have been circulating for years. Like Silent Hill, Konami has been quietly revitalizing the property, so it’s always been a question of when the curtains would ultimately be opened. VGC, a trusted industry insider, predicts a big E3 this year.

Konami is rebuilding Metal Gear Solid 3—what do you think? What would a new Castlevania need?

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Sony’s February 2023 State of Play Livestream Announcement: What?

In the first State of Play webcast for 2023, Sony showed off the PS5, PS4, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security