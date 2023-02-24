Konami to Go Big with Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, New Castlevania in Coming Months

More Metal Gear rumors, anyone? Castlevania too! VGC’s inaugural weekly podcast mentions the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and a new Castlevania game.

The show claims Konami will have a “very big” presence at E3 this summer with two of the aforementioned projects. The Snake Eater revival may also test future Metal Gear advancements.

Metal Gear rumors have been circulating for years. Like Silent Hill, Konami has been quietly revitalizing the property, so it’s always been a question of when the curtains would ultimately be opened. VGC, a trusted industry insider, predicts a big E3 this year.

Konami is rebuilding Metal Gear Solid 3—what do you think? What would a new Castlevania need?