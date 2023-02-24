All PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 State of Play Announcements

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 Getting a PS5 Version, Out 31st August
  • PS Plus Essential, Extra Games for March 2023 Announced Early
  • New Resident Evil 4 Trailer Confirms Demo Coming Soon, and Mercenaries
  • Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Definitely a Live Service Game
  • Street Fighter 6 Throws Down with Cammy, Zangief, Lily Reveals
  • Tchia Comes to PS Plus Extra Day One on 21st March, New Trailer Revealed
  • Surreal Puzzle Game Humanity Coming to PS5, PSVR2, Demo Available Now
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Launch Trailer Is Suitably Dramatic as Bungie Details QoL Updates
  • Isaac Asimov’s Iconic Sci-Fi Novels the Foundation for New PSVR2 Outing
  • Fracked Developer nDreams Returns with Psychic Shooter Synapse on PSVR2
  • It’s the End of the World in Goodbye Volcano High, Out This June
  • PSVR2 Rogue-Like The Foglands Arrives Later This Year
  • Jungle Survival Green Hell Continues Its Quest to Be Everywhere with PSVR2 Port
  • Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Combines Every Storm Game into One Release
  • Wayfinder Finds Its Way to PS5, PS4 with Exclusive Early Access in May
  • Eye-Tracking the Star of PSVR2’s Before Your Eyes