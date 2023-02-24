In the first State of Play webcast for 2023, Sony showed off the PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 for 45 minutes. If you missed it, our wrap-up article covers everything. 16 titles were promised, including a longer look at Suicide Squad: Destroy the Justice League. The latest State of Play reveals for PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 are below. Click each link for details and trailers.

All PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 State of Play Announcements Baldur’s Gate 3 Getting a PS5 Version, Out 31st August

PS Plus Essential, Extra Games for March 2023 Announced Early

New Resident Evil 4 Trailer Confirms Demo Coming Soon, and Mercenaries

Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Definitely a Live Service Game

Street Fighter 6 Throws Down with Cammy, Zangief, Lily Reveals

Tchia Comes to PS Plus Extra Day One on 21st March, New Trailer Revealed

Surreal Puzzle Game Humanity Coming to PS5, PSVR2, Demo Available Now

Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Launch Trailer Is Suitably Dramatic as Bungie Details QoL Updates

Isaac Asimov’s Iconic Sci-Fi Novels the Foundation for New PSVR2 Outing

Fracked Developer nDreams Returns with Psychic Shooter Synapse on PSVR2

It’s the End of the World in Goodbye Volcano High, Out This June

PSVR2 Rogue-Like The Foglands Arrives Later This Year

Jungle Survival Green Hell Continues Its Quest to Be Everywhere with PSVR2 Port

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Combines Every Storm Game into One Release

Wayfinder Finds Its Way to PS5, PS4 with Exclusive Early Access in May

Eye-Tracking the Star of PSVR2’s Before Your Eyes