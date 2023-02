A demo of Humanity’s Surreal Puzzle Game is now available for the PS5, PSVR, and Xbox One

Humanity has been confirmed on PS5 with optional PSVR2 support after a leak today. In addition to the PS4/VR version announced years ago,

The game will be released in May 2023. A PlayStation Store demo is available today if you can’t wait. A new gameplay trailer, attached above, provides us with a better idea of how the game will play, but we’ll only really understand after playing.

Excited about Humanity on PS5 and PS4?