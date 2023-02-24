Yeah, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live-service game

Based on past leaks, we knew it was coming, and here it is. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an on-demand service.It has a story, cutscenes, loot levels, a cosmetic battle pass, and the promise of future characters and content upgrades. Rocksteady, producer of the single-player Batman Arkham games, is producing Destiny-like games.

The Suicide Squad may be great. With aerial movement and special attacks, the gameplay above looks fun. We’re not sure it’s enough to disprove the Marvel Avengers comparison.

This developer video (below) is full of typical live service jargon and PR packaging, which doesn’t help.

It’s known that bots will portray the other characters if you play Suicide Squad alone. Again, it may blow us away when it arrives in late May—we won’t assess the game until we play it.

Based on the internet video game consensus, we think this will be challenging to sell. Suicide Squad must first prove itself.

Suicide Squad—what do you think?