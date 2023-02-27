Pikachu Can Sleep With You in Pokémon GO Plus+

Nintendo fans expect goofy names. The Wii U failed to define itself, and the New 3DS XL and Switch Lite aren’t very ambitious. The Pokémon GO Plus +, announced at today’s Pokémon Presents, is unlike any other device.

Isn’t that “plus plus”? The above ad proves it can.

This device seems to be mostly a tie-in for the upcoming Pokémon Sleep app, which is a nightly tracker that records and stores information about how well you sleep.The Plus + reports when you fall asleep and wake up to tell the app how well you slept. The device needs you to press its button to detect these events. Couldn’t you do that on your phone?

Rest your very best when #PokemonSleep arrives this summer! pic.twitter.com/WWlil8wB4Q — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) February 27, 2023

The Plus + “has a Pikachu” that “becomes friendlier the more you sleep with it” and “sings lullabies as you sleep,” even though it can only say “Pika” and “Pika-Pika.”

Ahem. The device will also operate with Pokémon GO as an autocatcher, allowing you to catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops without using your phone. The button lets you hurl Great or Ultra Balls, and “future plans” will link Pokémon Sleep and GO data.

This one’s release date is unknown; however, it may overlap with Pokémon Sleep’s summer release.