New Paradox Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Event Today

At the Pokémon Presents showcase, the current Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event began with two new Paradox Pokémon.

From February 27th through March 12th, 2023, you can capture ‘Walking Wake’ in Pokémon Scarlet and ‘Iron Leaves’ in Pokémon Violet. The Pokémon Company says both will appear in future events, but you can only catch one of each.

“The Secret Treasure of Area Zero,” full DLC for Scarlet and Violet, will launch in fall 2023 alongside the new Tera Raid event. The Indigo Disk will be released in Winter 2023, following The Teal Mask.