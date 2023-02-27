The Secret Treasure of Area Zero, a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will be released later this year

Today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast announced The Secret Treasure of Area Zero and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC coming later this year.

The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, due for download in fall and winter 2023, will add new features, Pokémon, and returners to the newest mainline Pokémon titles, which premiered in November 2022.

The video introduced Ogerpon and Terapagos, two new legendary Pokémon.

Part one, The Teal Mask, takes you to Kitakami on a school excursion outside Paldea. Part two, The Indigo Disc, takes you to Blueberry Academy as an exchange student.

The trailer promises pre-orders soon. Before October 31, 2023, DLC buyers will receive a voucher for a special Hisuian Zoroark with a Dark Tera Type, Happy Hour, and the Charismatic Mark. The base game’s uniforms will also be available instantly.

After a botched launch, Scarlet & Violet became a meme. Nintendo apologized and addressed many of these issues with a recent update. The games sold 20 million copies in six weeks despite launch problems.