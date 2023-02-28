Home » NEWS » Strayed Lights’ Satisfying Gameplay Targets April Release for PS5, PS4 Action Title

Strayed Lights’ Satisfying Gameplay Targets April Release for PS5, PS4 Action Title

Jacob Chambers February 28, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

On April 25, French developer Embers will release Strayed Lights, an action game for PS5 and PS4. The above gameplay trailer shows a heavy focus on combat, with a Sekiro-like parry system forcing you to open up your often monstrous opponents before unleashing a deadly attack.

Since you’ll have to switch between blue and orange light to match your opponent’s moves, it seems satisfying and rhythmic.

Austin Wintory, who composed Journey and ABZU, composed Strayed Lights’ soundtrack.

Thus, watch this. Like Strayed Lights’ gameplay?

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Massive Maps, No Dungeons in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI previews indicate that the next mainline entry in the legendary series will ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security