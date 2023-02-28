Strayed Lights’ Satisfying Gameplay Targets April Release for PS5, PS4 Action Title

On April 25, French developer Embers will release Strayed Lights, an action game for PS5 and PS4. The above gameplay trailer shows a heavy focus on combat, with a Sekiro-like parry system forcing you to open up your often monstrous opponents before unleashing a deadly attack.

Since you’ll have to switch between blue and orange light to match your opponent’s moves, it seems satisfying and rhythmic.

Austin Wintory, who composed Journey and ABZU, composed Strayed Lights’ soundtrack.

Thus, watch this. Like Strayed Lights’ gameplay?