Home » NEWS » CRYMACHINA Goes Full Anime on PS5, PS4 in Fall

CRYMACHINA Goes Full Anime on PS5, PS4 in Fall

Jacob Chambers March 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

CRYMACHINA, a stylish sci-fi action RPG, is coming to PS5 and PS4 in the Fall.

In a world where humans went extinct millennia ago, synthetic beings called Dei ex Machina must resurrect them and discover what true life is. Is this reminiscent of NieR: Automata?

CRYMACHINA—intriguing or overdone?

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Massive Maps, No Dungeons in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI previews indicate that the next mainline entry in the legendary series will ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security