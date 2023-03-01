CRYMACHINA Goes Full Anime on PS5, PS4 in Fall Jacob Chambers March 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One Share Facebook Twitter Google + LinkedIn CRYMACHINA, a stylish sci-fi action RPG, is coming to PS5 and PS4 in the Fall. In a world where humans went extinct millennia ago, synthetic beings called Dei ex Machina must resurrect them and discover what true life is. Is this reminiscent of NieR: Automata? CRYMACHINA—intriguing or overdone? featured 2023-03-01 +Jacob Chambers Share Facebook Twitter Google + LinkedIn