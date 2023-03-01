Home » NEWS » EA Fires Over 200 Apex Legends QA Testers in Unscheduled Zoom Call

EA Fires Over 200 Apex Legends QA Testers in Unscheduled Zoom Call

Jacob Chambers March 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360

In a surprise Zoom call, EA fired over 200 quality assurance testers. Apex Legends, developed by Respawn Entertainment, was the main focus of the affected employees at Electronic Arts’ Baton Rouge, Louisiana office.

According to Kotaku, contract testers were informed of their immediate termination in an unscheduled Zoom meeting at 8 am on Tuesday. Some laid-off testers had worked overnight.

Current and former testers tweeted the news.

EA did not comment on the layoffs, but a spokesperson told Kotaku via email that “testing games is an integral part of delivering the best experiences for our players” and that “as part of our ongoing global strategy, we are expanding the distribution of our Apex Legends testing team and ending testing execution that’s been concentrated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, impacting services provided by our third-party provider.” Our global team, which includes remote playtesters from the United States, enables us to test and optimize the game for more hours per week, as well as better understand and serve our growing global community.”

Even full-time managers and supervisors were surprised by this bad news, which came after Apex Legends’ 16th season of support, Revelry.Sources reported 60 days’ severance for affected contractors.

How did EA deliver this news?

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Massive Maps, No Dungeons in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI previews indicate that the next mainline entry in the legendary series will ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security