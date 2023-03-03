Surprise! The ‘Wave 3’ Expansion Pass DLC for Fire Emblem Engage will soon be available

Update: More locations have been verified:

Add Veronica, Emblem of Heroes, and the combined might of Chrom and Robin, Emblem of Bonds, to your ranks with Pack 3 of the #FireEmblemEngage Expansion Pass – coming 08/03! Get the Expansion Pass now: https://t.co/2wo7tXeUNJ pic.twitter.com/nykutLCqdh — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 3, 2023

Original Story: Switch had a successful year after releasing Fire Emblem Engage, a tactical role-playing game. An expansion pass was introduced concurrently with this, and soon there will be even more available.

Nintendo’s Japanese website has confirmed the ‘Wave 3’ update will be available in this region on March 8th, after the release of the ‘Wave 2’ DLC shortly after the most recent Direct broadcast. So, it should be made available at roughly the same time in both North America and Europe.

Returning characters including Chrom and Robin, “Emblem of Bonds,” and Veronica, “Emblem of Heroes,” will appear in Wave 3. A fourth wave that includes a new narrative called “Fell Xenologue” will come after this one.