The Explorer’s Handbook for Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available for free download

Nintendo decided it would be wise to make the Explorer’s Guide for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild available for download since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12, 2023.

The guide, which came with the “Explorer’s Edition” at first, is basically a fancy instruction manual for a game that is now almost six years old. However, its 94 pages (well, almost 94 pages; pages 73–84 have been left out) will still be interesting to both newcomers and veterans. It’s also free, you know?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Explorer’s Guide

Hence, whether you’re playing Breath of the Wild for the first time or hoping to relive it before Tears of the Kingdom, hopefully you’ll find something of interest here. The guide is pretty detailed, but it doesn’t give away too much to new players because it talks about everything from how to use amiibo to how to surf on your shield.

Meanwhile, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma recently commented on the new gameplay that players may expect with Tears of the Kingdom, claiming that it will allegedly “bring about alterations to the game world”. We genuinely hope to learn more about the game before it launches in May, but we’re already quite excited!