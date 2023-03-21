This year, Kingdom Eighties shines neon nostalgia and micro-strategy on the switch

Kingdom Eighties: Summer of Greed is the most recent game in the Kingdom series of small-scale strategy games.Publisher Raw Fury has confirmed that the game will launch on consoles in 2023, including the Switch, as promised last year.

Kingdom Eighties was made by Fury Studios, and it is very different from the other Kingdom games.Kingdom Eighties is a stand-alone game and a love letter to summer camp, Saturday morning cartoons, and the best films of the era. It has a neon-eighties mood, a vintage visual, and catchy synth tunes.

You have to defend your loved ones against the Greed, a mystery race of beings that wants the Crown of the Creation, in your capacity as The Leader, a camp counselor. Characters and plot devices from ’80s television and film served as inspiration for new pals (units), including the Champ, Tinkerer, and Wiz.

From Raw Fury, here are some more details about the game:

A love letter to the bygone era of summer camps, bicycle riding, and lounging in your jammies in front of the TV on a Saturday morning is contained in Kingdom Eighty. You play as the Leader, a teenage camp counselor whose job is to protect the village from Greed’s constant attacks.Along the way, you’ll make some new friends, including The Champ, The Tinkerer, and The Wiz, who will back you in combat and join the neighborhood youngsters at your side. Highlights include: A Kingdom Game for Everyone: The novel storytelling method used in Kingdom Eighties expands on the series’ well-established mechanics. As you extend your area and learn more about your family’s history, the Greed, and the Crown of Creation, you can enlist the assistance of nearby children by giving them construction or military duties.

Stronger Together: In this tale of four unlikely heroes and their relationship, you don’t have to ride alone. With their special skills, the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz will join your band and offer a range of tactics for you to try out.

Hit the Streets in Style: Explore brand-new areas created with the series’ signature pixel-art magic and never before seen in a Kingdom game. Visit the shops on Main Street, pick up some new skates at the skatepark, and liberate the New Lands Mall from greed.

Later this year, Kingdom Eighties: Summer of Greed will be released on Switch. Are you going to go back in time to battle greed?